Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made air defense system

In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, left, visits an exhibition of Iran's latest achievements of space technology, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran successfully test-fired a sophisticated Russian-made air defense system, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday. The report said the test of the S-300 system came during a recent military exercise named Damvand, the name of Iran’s highest mountain.

It said the test targeted various flying objects including missiles. With a range of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) the S-300 is capable of simultaneously tracking and striking multiple targets. Russia delivered the S-300 system to Iran in 2016, nearly 10 years after the initial contract had been signed. Iran signed the $800 million contract to buy the S-300 missile system in 2007, but Russia suspended their delivery three years later because of strong objections from the United States and Israel.

In 2016 a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers went into practice under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.