  • Iran state TV declares Hassan Rouhani winner of presidential elections

Preliminary vote tallies earlier had Rouhani ahead with 22.8 million votes, out of 38.9 million counted so far. Officials say more than 40 million people voted.

By: AP | Tehran | Published:May 20, 2017 2:29 pm
President Hassan Rouhani, Iran Elections, Iran general elections, Hassan Rouhani wins Iran Elections, Iran news, World news, International news, World news Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, above. State TV offered its congratulations to Hassan Rouhani in a brief statement Saturday, based on vote tallies.
(Source: Reuters)

Iran’s state television has declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country’s presidential election, giving him a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

The 68-year-old has come to embody more liberal and reform-minded Iranians’ hopes for greater political freedom at home and better relations with the outside world.

  1. M
    Michelle:Vedic:human
    May 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm
    This man mentioned in his election campaign that he will invade pokistan and burn down all their terror hide outs and sleeper cells and blow up all their terrorists,---pokistans days are numbered and soon will be splitted into 4 parts,----Jai hind.
    Reply

