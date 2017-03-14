Iran sentences son of opposition head to 6 months in jail

Iran has sentenced the son of an opposition leader to six months in prison for propaganda against the regime, Iranian media has reported. Hossein Karroubi, eldest son of Mehdi Karroubi, was detained by officials for publishing a letter his father sent last year to President Hassan Rouhani, according to Ebtekar daily and ILNA news agency.

Watch what else is making news:

“Karroubi wrote a letter in (April 2016) to the president and demanded… a trial from an authorised court to examine his charges,” said Hossein’s lawyer, Mohammad Jalilian. Mehdi Karroubi has been under house arrest along with fellow opposition figure Mir Hossein Mousavi since 2011, following the violent protests that erupted against the re-election of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.

Mousavi and Karroubi alleged that the vote was rigged and encouraged people to take part in public protests. They were eventually put under house arrest in 2011 but have never been officially charged by a court. Security officials have filed a complaint against Karroubi’s son for “propaganda against the regime”, the lawyer added. Hossein Karroubi denies the charges and said he will appeal the decision.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now