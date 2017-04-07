Iran says US strike in Syria ‘dangerous, destructive’: ISNA

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Iran said on Friday denounced as “destructive and dangerous” U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airbase from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying. “Iran … condemns use of chemical weapons … but at the same time believes it is dangerous, destructive and violation of international laws to use it as an excuse to take unilateral actions,” ISNA quoted Bahram Qasemi as saying. “Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes… Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria … and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region.”

Tehran is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main regional ally and has provided military and economic support to his fight against rebel groups and Islamic State militants. Iran says it has military advisers and volunteers in Syria but denies having a conventional force on the ground.

