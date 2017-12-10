Express Eye
Iran says ‘good relations’ possible if Saudis change

In a speech broadcast on Sunday, Rouhani said the regional rivals could have "good relations" if the Saudis end their "false friendship" with Israel and halt the "inhuman bombardment" of Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling Iranian-allied rebels known as Houthis.

By: AP | Tehran | Published: December 10, 2017 1:21 pm
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Source: AP)
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian demonstrators attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in response to the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite dissident cleric. Tensions spiked again last month after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel, but the two countries have a shared interest in countering Iran.

