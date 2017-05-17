Iran receives first batch of French-made passenger plane

The planes were officially given to Iran Air in a ceremony in Toulouse, where ATR is based The planes were officially given to Iran Air in a ceremony in Toulouse, where ATR is based

Iranian state media says four ATR 72-600s are being delivered, the first installment of a deal with the French manufacturer to purchase 20 passenger planes following the lifting of sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The IRNA news agency said the first plane landed in Tehran early today, with the other three expected later in the

day. The planes were officially given to Iran Air in a ceremony yesterday in Toulouse, where ATR is based.

Iran Air finalised a deal last month with ATR for 20 twin-propeller aircraft, with an option to buy 20 more. The

planes are worth USD 536 million at list prices, though customers usually negotiate discounts.

Since the nuclear deal, Iran has signed billion-dollar deals with Boeing and Airbus to replace and upgrade its aging commercial fleet.

