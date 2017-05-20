Iran: President Hassan Rouhani wins re-election with 57% majority

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (File photo. Reuters) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (File photo. Reuters)

The results of Iran’s presidential race are in and, according to Iran’s interior ministry, President Hassan Rouhani has won the re-election with a 57 per cent majority. Reports claim that Rouhani managed to secure 23.5 million votes, defeating hardliner Ebrahim Raisi whose vote count touched 15.8 million. State authorities say that almost 40 million votes were cast, and counting has been completed for more than 99% votes.

The 68-year-old leader, vying to work on civil rights issues in Iran as well as bridging the country’s gap with the rest of the world, has repeated his 2013 win. Winning the race banking on a reformist agenda, Rouhani has been influential in bringing about the 2015 nuclear deal with world leaders which ended a 13-year-long sanction on the country’s nuclear programme.

The country saw a 73 per cent turnout on Friday, for which officials has to extend polling by many hours.

Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri congratulated Rouhani on the win. “I congratulate the great victory of the Iranian nation in creating a huge and memorable epic in the continuation of the path of ‘wisdom and hope’,” he said on Twitter, alluding to the president’s slogan.

Rouhani’s rival in the election, Raisi, is a 56-year-old hardliner. Portraying himself as a protector of the impoverished, he had campaigned on the ideology of taking a tougher stance against Western countries.

