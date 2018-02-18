Plane carrying 66 on board crashes in Iran

Iran plane crash: The number of casualties is expected to be high but there is no official confirmation yet. Iran plane crash: The number of casualties is expected to be high but there is no official confirmation yet.

An Iranian passenger plane carrying more than 50 people on board crashed near the remote mountain town of Semirom, according to news reports. The plane, an ATR-72 twin-engine turboprop, reportedly lost contact with air control during its flight from Tehran to the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometers (485 miles) south of the Iranian capital.

“An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning,” Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliaments national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“Observation by people (in the area) indicates a crash,” he said, adding that he was still awaiting confirmation.

Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the national emergency services, told the semi-official ISNA news agency that a helicopter had been sent to the area.

“Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances,” he said.

The number of casualties is expected to go up but there is no official confirmation yet. Authorities said the plane was flown by Aseman Airlines, a semi-private air carrier headquartered in Tehran that specializes in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of passenger planes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is a three-day visit to India, is expected to conclude his visit on Sunday and return to Iran. On February 11, a Russian plane carrying 71 people crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all the passengers and flight crew onboard.

