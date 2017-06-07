Iran attacks: Watch videos of parliament shooting

An Iranian news channel also reported that several civilians have been injured at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran. (Screen grab) An Iranian news channel also reported that several civilians have been injured at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran. (Screen grab)

Four gunmen opened fire at the Ayatollah Khomeini shrine in Iran on Wednesday killing a security guard. Simultaneously, four gunmen entered the Iran Parliament complex, opening fire and injuring a guard and several others. The firing in the Parliament is ongoing while Iran officials have not sent any confirmation on whether the two attacks were linked. Local Iranian media report that the Presidential building has been locked down and nobody is being allowed to enter or leave the premises.

An Iranian news channel also reported that several civilians have been injured at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran. One attacker blew himself up at the site in a suicide attack. Ali Khalili from the mausoleum’s public relations office told IRNA news agency that one of the armed men detonated himself in front of a bank outside the mausoleum. The Associated Press reported that four “terrorists,” including a suicide bomber, attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding four people.” Iran state TV confirmed that one attacker at the shrine has been killed by security forces and a woman has been arrested. ILNA reported that two attackers had been arrested and five people were wounded at the shrine.

First video emerges of the aftermath of Iran Parliament shooting incident#IranParliament pic.twitter.com/04WTu9PrnV — Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd