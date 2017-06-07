Iran Parliament and shrine attack: What we know so far

Iran Parliament and shrine attack: The attackers, armed with assault rifles, killed a security guard at the Parliament. One of the attackers was killed at the shrine and another blew himself up. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP file/Tehran) Iran Parliament and shrine attack: The attackers, armed with assault rifles, killed a security guard at the Parliament. One of the attackers was killed at the shrine and another blew himself up. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP file/Tehran)

Twin terrorist attacks rocked the Iranian parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini on Wednesday. Armed gunmen breached both the premises and at least two people were killed in the attack. At least 10 were injured as well. Here is what we know so far:

Three groups of attackers tried to launch the attacks. One of the groups was neutralised by the security forces while the others attacked the parliament and the shrine. The attackers were armed with assault rifles and explosives.

Four gunmen, including a suicide bomber, had opened fire at the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini killing a gardener, and in another attack, four gunmen entered the Iran Parliament complex and opened fire killing a security guard and injuring several others. Meanwhile, one attacker blew himself up inside Iranian Parliament complex, while another suicide bomber blew himself up at the shrine, as per Reuters quoting state media.

Ali Khalili from the mausoleum’s public relations office told IRNA news agency that one of the armed men detonated himself in front of a bank outside the mausoleum.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The terrorist group’s news agency AMAQ released a statement that said: “Fighters from Islamic state attacked Khomeini’s shrine and the Iranian parliament in Tehran.”

The parliament complex is under lockdown at the moment. Iranian Intelligence Ministry has released a statement that said that the security forces foiled the last of the three attacks planned. The statement said that the attackers from the third group were arrested before they could launch any attack. One suicide bomber was shot dead before he could detonate his suicide vest. Security forces arrested two persons from the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini in connection with the terror attack.

Indian envoy to Iran Saurabh Kumar has said that no Indian has been injured in the attack. Local Iranian media reported that the Presidential building has been locked down and nobody is being allowed to enter or leave the premises.

