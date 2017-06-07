Iran Parliament and shrine attack live updates: Two attackers, one security guard killed in firing

Iran Parliament and shrine attack live updates: The attackers, armed with assault rifles, killed a security guard at the Parliament. One of the attackers was killed at the shrine and another blew himself up. Iran Parliament and shrine attack live updates: The attackers, armed with assault rifles, killed a security guard at the Parliament. One of the attackers was killed at the shrine and another blew himself up.

In a case of concerted attacks in Iran, armed gunmen breached the country’s Parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday. At least one person was killed and over 10 others were injured in Wednesday’s twin attacks. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, killed a security guard at the shrine. One of the attackers was killed at the shrine and another blew himself up. The Parliament is reportedly under lockdown.

Iran Parliament and mausoleum attack live updates:

1.20 pm: Iran’s state TV said a security guard was killed and four people were wounded in the shrine attack. It said one of the attackers at the shrine was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested. It described the shrine attackers as “terrorists” and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

1.10 pm: State TV later said four attackers took part in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded. The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd