Iran: Over 1,600 candidates register for presidential election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File Photo) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File Photo)

More than 1,600 candidates have registered to run for Iranian presidency as the registration for May 19 presidential election closed on Saturday. Tehran’s Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and first Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also registered on Saturday for the election. Addressing reporters after his registration, the principlist Qalibaf challenged as “unrealistic” the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks about his administration’s acceptable economic performance over the past four years, Xinhua news agency cited Press TV. Jahangiri said unity is needed to overcome challenges, citing unemployment as among the country’s main problems.

The most high-profile candidates running for the top post are President Hassan Rouhani, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi. The Iranian Guardian Council of Constitution, a clerical body that oversees elections, will start to assess the qualification of the applicants from Sunday and will announce an approved list by April 27.

A candidate should basically be an Iranian national, prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties, and should a believer and committed to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fundamentals and also official religion of the country. According to Iran’s Interior Ministry, the approved candidates will launch their presidential campaign on April 28.

