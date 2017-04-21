Latest News
Iran, Hezbollah want to destabilize the Mideast: Nikki Haley  

By: AP | United Nations | Published:April 21, 2017 7:32 am
Nikki Haley, UN, United Nations, Nikki Haley targets Iran, Nikki Haley on mideast destabalization, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, world news, indian express news US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (AP File Photo) 

US Ambassador Nikki Haley is accusing Iran and its ally Hezbollah of conspiring to destabilize the Middle East a charge “categorically” rejected by Iran’s UN envoy as propaganda perpetrated by Israel and others in the region. Haley is the current Security Council president and she asked members for this month’s meeting on “The situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question” to focus on factors causing conflicts across the region instead of engaging in what she called routine “Israel bashing.”

Her targets at Thursday’s meeting, where over 50 countries spoke, were Iran and Hezbollah, which she also accused of committing “terrorist attacks across the region” for decades. But only one of the 14 other council members mentioned Iran while they all talked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Syria.

