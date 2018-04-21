Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Iran has 'expected and unexpected' reactions if US leaves nuclear deal: Hassan Rouhani

"Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared ... for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect," Rouhani said.

By: Reuters | Dubai | Published: April 21, 2018 1:34:17 pm
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran’s atomic agency was ready with “expected and unexpected” reactions if the United States pulls out of a multinational nuclear deal.

“Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared … for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect,” Rouhani said without elaborating in a speech carried by state television, referring to a possible decision by President Donald Trump to leave the accord next month.

