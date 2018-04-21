Iran has ‘expected and unexpected’ reactions if US leaves nuclear deal: Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters photo) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters photo)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran’s atomic agency was ready with “expected and unexpected” reactions if the United States pulls out of a multinational nuclear deal.

“Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared … for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect,” Rouhani said without elaborating in a speech carried by state television, referring to a possible decision by President Donald Trump to leave the accord next month.

