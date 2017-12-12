Iran earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Kerman province

Devalued Degree
The epicentre of the quake was reportedly near the town of Hejdak. There are no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure so far. 

An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude struck southeast Iran’s Kerman province on Tuesday, state media reported. The epicentre of the quake was reportedly near the town of Hejdak. There are no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure so far.

“The rescue teams present in the region have not reported any casualties or damage yet,” the head of rescue operations for the Red Crescent told state broadcaster IRINN.

On November 12, in one of the deadliest earthquakes, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck the border region between Iraq and Iran. Tremors were felt as far as Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Over 530 people were killed and thousands were injured in the disaster. Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani highlighted his government’s efforts in providing aid and temporary housing to the victims of last month’s quake. His opponents, however, claim that the government response was not quick enough.

