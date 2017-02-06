Iran deal ‘the worst’ agreement ever negotiated: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (Reuters File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has described the nuclear deal with Iran as “the worst” agreement ever negotiated, calling the Islamic Republic the number one terrorist state in the world. “They (Iranians) are the number one terrorist state. They’re sending money all over the place — and weapons. And can’t do that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview telecast during the Super Bowl tournament. Trump said the nuclear agreement with Iran was the “worst deal” that he has ever seen negotiated. “I think it was a deal that should of never been negotiated,” he said.

Last week, Trump administration imposed additional sanctions against Iran for its alleged destabilising behaviour in the region and ballistic missile test in alleged violation of the UN Security Council resolution. The Trump administration has also issued tough warning against Iran.

“The deal that was made by the Obama administration. I think it’s a shame that we’ve had a deal like that and that we had to sign a deal like that. And there was no reason to do it. And, if you’re going to do it, have a good deal,” he said.

“We gave them USD 1.7 billion in cash, which is unheard of. We put the money up and we have really nothing to show for it,” he rued. Trump did not gave a clear answer if it is possible that he would tear up the Iranian nuclear deal.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I can say this, they have total disregard for our country,” he added. The US is currently moving an aircraft career in the region.