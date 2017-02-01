Budget 2017
Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

"The action was in line with boosting Iran's defence power," said Dehghan.

By: AFP | Tehran | Published:February 1, 2017 4:04 pm
Iran missile test, Iran ballistic missile test, Iran missile launch, Iran nuclear deal, Iran nuke deal, Iran foreign ministry, Iran army, Iran news, Middle East news, World news File photo: In this photo obtained from the Iranian Fars News Agency, a Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh)

Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed on Wednesday that Iran had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that was a breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. “The action was in line with boosting Iran’s defence power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) or Resolution 2231,” Dehghan said, according to the ISNA news agency, referring to a UN resolution that bans Iran from developing missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

