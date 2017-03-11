Intruder arrested by US Secret Service agents on White House grounds, reports CNN

The White House seen from outside the north lawn fence in Washington. (Source: Reuters) The White House seen from outside the north lawn fence in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested by US Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president’s residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning, citing an unnamed source. President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, which occurred around midnight, the cable television network reported. The White House could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.

Watch What Else is Making News



A similar break in happened in 2014, when Omar Gonzalez, got through White House’s north portico doors, carrying a three-and-a-half-inch folding knife in his pants pocket, reported the CNN.

Gonzalez, was arrested just after he entered the doors and sentenced to 17 months in US prison for his crime.