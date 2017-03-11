Live updates
  • Intruder arrested by US Secret Service agents on White House grounds, reports CNN

Intruder arrested by US Secret Service agents on White House grounds, reports CNN

A similar break in happened in 2014, when Omar Gonzalez, got through White House's north portico doors, carrying a three-and-a-half-inch folding knife in his pant pocket.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:March 11, 2017 10:12 pm
US white House break in, Intruder enters White House, Intruder Enters US White House, White House news, Donald Trump news, Latest news, US news, International news, World news The White House seen from outside the north lawn fence in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested by US Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president’s residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning, citing an unnamed source. President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, which occurred around midnight, the cable television network reported. The White House could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.

Watch What Else is Making News

A similar break in happened in 2014, when Omar Gonzalez, got through White House’s north portico doors, carrying a three-and-a-half-inch folding knife in his pants pocket, reported the CNN.

Gonzalez, was arrested just after he entered the doors and sentenced to 17 months in US prison for his crime.

 

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 11: Latest News