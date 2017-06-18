International Yoga Day celebrations kickstart in parts of the world

International Yoga Day celebrations in Bhutan. (Source: Twitter) International Yoga Day celebrations in Bhutan. (Source: Twitter)

With the third United Nations International Day of Yoga just around the corner, yoga enthusiasts from several countries have already began participating in events to mark the occasion, a full three days ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared photographs of the Yoga Day celebrations in several countries through his Twitter handle. Pictures from places like Bhutan, China, Japan, Afghanistan and New Zealand have begun flooding social media.

#YogaDay programme in Kyoto, Japan witnessed strong participation including by the Mayor of Kyoto. pic.twitter.com/WGk47AQjDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Was delighted to know about #YogaDay celebrations in Kandahar, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/KyRJUoql6A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

3rd IDY celebrated today with great enthusiasm in the biggest and most famous Sports Complex in Havana, Cuba #IDY2017 #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/fh7cdmqCC9 — India in Cuba (@EOIHavana) June 17, 2017

Celebrations are already planned across China in places such as the Great Wall, Chengdu, India-China College, Dongguan, Zhongshan and Foshan cities. Trafalgar Square in London is also gearing for the big event. Parts of the United States, Paris, Havana in Cuba, and Peru’s capital Lima are also preparing to host yoga enthusiasts.

Over the years, yoga has gained immense popularity across the world. In an unanimous decision, the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014. As many as 177 countries — a record number — gave their nod for the resolution, a proof of its global appeal.

Addressing the nation in his Mann ki Baat address on May 28, PM Modi had said that yoga is connecting the entire world today. It guarantees wellness as well as fitness. He had also urged that three generations of a family should perform yoga on this Yoga day. He said that it would help to evoke curiousity across India and the world regarding yoga. He had asked people to share the pictures of their celebrations with a Twitter hashtag #YogaDay.

