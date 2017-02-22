International institutions must resolve conflicts to succeed: Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The inability of regional and international institutions to prevent and resolve conflicts is seriously undermining their credibility, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned. Noting that recent crisis in Europe show that the continent remains at risk from new outbreaks of conflict, Guterres said, “Within Europe, there are serious unresolved, protracted conflicts, while new threats and challenges are emerging.”

“Populism, nationalism, xenophobia and violent extremism are both causes and effects of conflict,” he said. Noting that no single factor is responsible for the emergence and continuation of conflicts, he said that in many cases, peace agreements were “simply not being implemented.” Other factors included challenges to democratic governance and the rule of law, and the manipulation of ethnic, economic, religious and communal tensions for personal or political gain.

“Whatever the causes may be, the inability of regional and international institutions, including our own, to prevent and resolve conflicts is seriously undermining their credibility and making it more difficult for them to succeed in future,” the UN chief said. He said crisis in Europe could also adversely impact economic progress and sustainable development. He called on Member States, the Security Council and regional mechanisms to intensify their efforts to define a peace and security agenda to address today’s complex challenges, stressing that “the status quo is not sustainable.”

“Conflict in Europe is not only a tragedy for those directly involved: those killed, injured, displaced, who have lost loved ones, who may be unable to access healthcare and are missing vital years of their education,” Guterres said, adding that “it is also reversing development gains and preventing communities and societies from achieving their full potential and contributing to regional and global prosperity.”

Speaking specifically on the conflict in Ukraine, Guterres said, the UN remains committed to supporting a peaceful resolution, in a manner that fully upholds the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine, and in accordance with relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. “I urge all stakeholders to avoid unilateral steps or attempts to create facts on the ground, which further complicate and endanger efforts to find negotiated settlements,” he said.

“This is especially relevant in view of the latest actions taken in relation to the conflicts in eastern Ukraine and the South Caucasus,” he said, asking all sides to give the highest priority to protecting civilians.