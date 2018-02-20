Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts again, spews ash 5,000 metres into the air

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Photo via Reuters) Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5,000 meters during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Photo via Reuters)

Two years after Mount Sinabung last erupted, the volcano sent columns of ash more than 5,000 metres into the air on Monday. The eruption caused several earthquakes and showered nearby villages with small rocks, reported Reuters. There were no fatalities or injuries from Monday’s eruption. Mount Sinabung, one of the over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, first erupted in 2010 after laying dormant for nearly four centuries. It erupted again in 2014 and 2016 as well. The first eruption had killed two people, while the second, 16 and the third seven.

Swinging into action, disaster authorities have issued a series of warnings to the public. Indonesia’s Disaster Agency warned people against entering the exclusion zone, a seven kilometre radius around the cater. It also issued notice to the public to remain vigilant of other warnings, which could include floods.

Spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told The Associated Press that hot ash clouds travelled as far as 4,900 metres southward, and that in five districts “it became dark with a visibility of about 5 metres.”

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VACC) has released maps which show an ash cloud heading in three directions, towards the north, northwest and south-southeast.

The regional volcanic ash advisory centre in Darwin, Australia, has issued a “red notice” — the highest warning — to airline companies. While Kutacane airport in Aceh province is closed for operations, the direction of the wind has allowed Kualanamu, Meulaboh and Silangit to remain open, reported Reuters. Kualanamu international airport is about 75 kilometres from Mount Sinabung.

School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo) School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo)

Over the last few years, around 30,000 people have been forced to relocate from areas around the 8,071-feet tall volcano, one of Indonesia’s most active. These areas have been off-limits due to the frequent volcanic activity.

An ash cloud from Mount Sinabung volcano rises in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia February 19, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video. (Photo via Reuters) An ash cloud from Mount Sinabung volcano rises in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia February 19, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video. (Photo via Reuters)

