Latest News
  • Indonesia: Seven Boat carrying 19 passengers capsizes, sevend dead

Indonesia: Seven Boat carrying 19 passengers capsizes, sevend dead

Head of the provincial disaster management agency H. Alamsyah said the boat capsized in Taneke waters of Makassar Strait.

By: IANS | Jakarta | Published:February 4, 2017 9:22 am

A boat carrying at least 19 people has sunk in waters off South Sulawesi in Indonesia, leaving seven people dead, a disaster agency official said on Saturday. Head of the provincial disaster management agency H. Alamsyah said the boat capsized in Taneke waters of Makassar Strait.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Search for missing persons is underway now, involving navy, personnel from search and rescue office, and disaster agency office,” he told Xinhua news agency.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 04: Latest News