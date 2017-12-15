Indonesia sentences gay club workers to 2 years in prison

Shofwan says verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week. (Representational) Shofwan says verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week. (Representational)

An activist says an Indonesian court has sentenced eight men involved in running a gay club and sauna to two years in prison. They were among more than 140 men detained after a raid in May on what police said was a sex party at the Atlantis spa in Jakarta.

Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws. Imam Shofwan from Pantau Foundation, which has been monitoring the trial, says the sentencing occurred on Thursday. A North Jakarta District Court spokesperson did not answer calls on Friday.

Those sentenced included a director and several employees including strippers, a gym trainer, a receptionist and a security guard. Shofwan says verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App