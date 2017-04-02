Indonesia: Search resumes for dozens missing in landslide

According to villagers, 38 people were buried by the landslide, said local army chief, Lt Col Slamet Sarijanto (AP/ File Photo) According to villagers, 38 people were buried by the landslide, said local army chief, Lt Col Slamet Sarijanto (AP/ File Photo)

The search for more than two dozen missing people has resumed below a scarred hillside on Indonesia’s main island of Java a day after rain triggered a landslide that swept into a village. Four excavators were being used in the search Sunday under cloudy skies. Rescuers yesterday found just one body before rain started to fall.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the landslide yesterday hit some 23 houses and farmers harvesting ginger on a hillside in Banaran village in East Java province’s Ponorogo district.

Nugroho said the discovery of one dead victim left at least 26 villagers missing. The local army chief, Lt Col Slamet Sarijanto, said that according to villagers, 38 people were buried by the landslide.

