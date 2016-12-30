Indonesia: Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits near Sumbwa

Latest News
By: Reuters | Sydney | Published:December 30, 2016 4:26 am

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian archipelago, 71 km (44 miles) south of Raba city, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.4, was quite deep, at 72 km (44.9 miles) below the seabed, the USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) did not immediately issue a tsunami warning and was unlikely to cause one.

More details awaited.

