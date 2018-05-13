Indonesia church attacks: Suicide bombers kill at least two in Surabaya, over 10 injured

A member of the police bomb squad unit examines the site of an explosion outside the Immaculate Santa Maria Catholic Church, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia (Reuters) A member of the police bomb squad unit examines the site of an explosion outside the Immaculate Santa Maria Catholic Church, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia (Reuters)

At least two people were killed and more than dozens were injured after suicide bombers attacked three churches across Indonesia’s second-largest city Surabaya on Sunday, Reuters reported. Local media report showed debris scattered around the entrance of one church and police cordoning off areas as crowds gathered.

The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said, with the first explosion at 7.30 am, AFP reported. Authorities were also investigating whether there was an explosion at a fourth church. “The victims are still being identified,” said Frans Barung Mangera, East Java police spokesman told media.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and has seen a recent resurgence in homegrown militancy.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

(With inputs from agencies)

