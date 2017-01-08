Indo-US ties one of the great success stories of Obama administration

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Barack Obama arrives for the opening session of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China (Source: PTI/Vijay Verma, file) File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Barack Obama arrives for the opening session of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China (Source: PTI/Vijay Verma, file)

India-US relationship is one of the “great success stories” under President Barack Obama during whose term it witnessed an unprecedented level of cooperation and bipartisan support for mutual benefit, a top presidential advisor said, days ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump administration.

Peter Lavoy, Senior Director for South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, White House, also said that deepening and expansion of partnership with India on a whole host of issues are of critical importance to the US.

“This (India-US relationship) is really one of the great success stories of the Obama Administration,” Lavoy told PTI.

Lavoy, who has been working on South Asian issues, in particular on India-Pakistan issues for past several decades in various capacities in the US government, exuded confidence that the relationship would continue to strengthen further given the bipartisan support it has in both the countries.

“When you talk about expectations for the future, I think, all the signals point to this continued trajectory – deepening and expanding partnership,” Lavoy said. Outgoing President Obama inherited what essentially was a bipartisan issue towards India.

“I think, this is how we are handing off the relationship from President Obama to his successor. It is very much a bipartisan issue. So I think, on both sides of the aisle in the US there is a very strong appreciation of not only the benefits but also the imperatives of partnerships with India for the continuation in our interest,” he asserted in response to a question.

“My expectation is that it will continue, because it is in India’s interest and it is in US’ interest. Republicans and Democrats alike recognise the importance of continuing (this relationship) and in fact deepening partnership with India. That’s why I am very optimistic of the future,” Lavoy said, as he refrained from giving a direct answer to a question on India-US relationship under a Trump Administration which will be inaugurated on January 20.

Referring to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, Lavoy recalled his speech to the Congress in June wherein he said India and the US have overcome hesitations of history and turned barriers into bridges and partnerships.

“I think, that’s much more than rhetoric. I think that is very very genuine. During the past years and actually over the last eight years, we really expanded our co-operation in wide range of areas,” he asserted.

“The partnership now covers every single area of significance to the US and I believe India,” he said, adding Obama actually inherited a very strong relationship with India that is something that his predecessor George Bush prioritized.

Acknowledging that it is clear to all that many terrorist groups operate in Pakistan, he said the US continues to work with the Pakistani government in this regard.

“It’s clear to all that many terrorist groups operate in Pakistan. The Pakistani government and the Pakistani security apparatus confronts and fights and is trying to diminish terrorist strengths in Pakistan.

“But clearly Pakistani government has prioritised its fight against the groups that target Pakistan first and has placed less priority on the terrorist groups that target Pakistan’s neighbours,” Lavoy said.

“We have been clear to Pakistan and I believe has India and Afghanistan, Pakistan’s other neighbour, that Pakistan cannot, should not, must not discriminate between terrorist groups. It must view all terrorist groups as its enemy and must fight all terrorism indiscriminately,” he said.

“We continue to work with Pakistan, encourage them to do so, and have offered to help with our capacity and willingness to do so.”

On India’s NSG membership, he said: “I think that for the Nuclear Suppliers Group the prospect of admitting a new member that is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is a very, very big deal. One of the requirements for membership is to be a member of the NPT.”

The NSG over the last year has been undertaking a very, very intensive process to continue procedures for many non-NPT members such as India, he added.

“The US government, President Obama has been very clear that India is ready for membership now and we believe that India’s admission into NSG as a full regular member will be important and benefit the group and would also strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” Lavoy said.

The top White House official said the US declaring India as a major defence partner is a sign of success of India US partnership over the course of this administration. Referring to three visits of US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter to India, he said this underscores America’s commitment to elevate the defence co-operation with India even at this time of transition.

“In 2016, US and India conducted six major military exercises and defence trade with India has grown to over USD 15 billion over the course of the Administration. No matter what indicator you identify, it truly has the feature of a major defence partnership,” he said.

Having Major Defence Partner title what will be realised is that the efforts under the defence trade and technology initiatives (DTTI) much co-operation has begun, and efforts have been made on both sides in co-developing, in developing together new defence technologies including very advanced technologies, the applications of which will be evident in the years to come, he said.

“I think you will see that the seeds planted over the course of last eight years which has materialised in very noticeable ways also will continue to materialise in ways that will be apparent in the years to come,” Lavoy observed.

The official refrained from responding to a question on India’s request for armed drones from the US. “I do not want to speak about any particular defence deal that is being considered. That will be the purview of the next Administration,” he said.