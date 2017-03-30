Indians with US visa, Green Card can now obtain on-arrival visas in UAE

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The UAE announced on Wednesday that Indians with a valid American visa or Green Card can procure a UAE visa-on-arrival, as per reports in The Gulf News. The decision, taken by the country’s Cabinet, was aimed at enhancing UAE-India relations in economic, politics, and trade. The on-arrival visas, which can be obtained at all entry ports, will be valid for 14 days, after which a chargeable one-time extension is permissible.

“Citizens of the Republic of India who are holders of normal passports with a six-month, or more, valid green card or visa issued by the United States of America shall be granted entry visas to the UAE from all ports for a period of 14 days, subject for a single renewal for the same period upon payment of applicable fees,” the official statement stated. UAE aims to become the world’s leading country in attracting tourism.

Nearly 1.6 million Indians visited the UAE in 2016, while around 50,000 travelled from the Gulf country to India in the same time period. According to The Gulf News, there are about 143 flights operating between the two countries in a day and nearly 1,000 a week.

Bilateral ties have improved in the last few years, particularly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in 2015, which marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 34 years. Similarly His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited PM Modi in New Delhi last year to strengthen ties between the two countries. At least 14 agreements were signed during his trip.

