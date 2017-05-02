Indians more at risk of discrimination than deportation: US Congressman

US Congressman Thomas Suozzi with members of the Indian-American community. US Congressman Thomas Suozzi with members of the Indian-American community.

Though the Indian community in the US is worried over President Donald Trump signing an executive order for review of H-1B visa programme, which allows the companies to bring “skilled” foreign workers, Thomas Suozzi, a member of Foreign Relations Committee of the US Congress, feels that Indians are more at risk of discrimination than deportation under Trump’s new foreign policies.

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express over phone, Suozzi said, “The President’s target is really the Mexicans, coming from the southern border. The Indians are not the genesis or the basis of his policy. They will end up getting caught in his policies. America has done a poor job of protecting its borders for decades. Now, people who have been here for a long time are caught up. Criminals, however, need to be most concerned.”

Suozzi, the former mayor of Nassau County in New York, during his 2016 election campaign had received tremendous support from the Indian American Voters’ Forum under the leadership of chairman Varinder Bhalla, along with heads of all major Indian organisations and community activists. He said that ever since Trump assumed office, his discussions with the Indian community has been focused around discrimination more than deportation. “(Regarding deportation) I have not noticed the same kind of anxiety from Indians as much as the Latinos. A large number of Indians live here legally. It is more practical to come here illegally crossing the border than flying a plane and travelling that distance. Indians, involved in illegal immigration, are those who have overstayed their visas. It is certainly against the rules. But they are not the target of this government. The government is targeting people who have committed more serious crimes like drunk driving and felony.”

He added they would have to gather more information to find out what the intentions of the administration are where Indian population is concerned.

Suozzi further said that the crackdown on illegal immigrants has been an ongoing process. “Historically it is a matter of general policy to try and enforce rules when people overstay their visas. It is easier to keep track on the record of visas.”

Several Indians living in the US – especially those from Gujarat – on the other hand, have already begun listing down family members who stand a risk of being rounded up in case the administration decides to crack down on immigrants. A representative from a Gujarati community group in Texas says, “The H-1B visa programme will affect professionals employed with the US firms, but there are many families who have documentation issues here. While the executive order does not include any immediate restrictions on the visas or immigrants, there is an air of anxiety for many families, who have stayed on after their visas have expired. In many cases, they are dependent parents or siblings. While we are aware that it is against the law of the country, the push of the present government seems harder than ever. We have prepared a list of such families, who could bear the brunt and trying to see how we can help them before a crackdown.”

