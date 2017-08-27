Only in Express
  • UK road accident: Indians among eight killed after two trucks crush minibus

UK road accident: Indians among eight killed after two trucks crush minibus

The driver of the minibus has been locally identified as India-born Cyriac Joseph.

By: PTI | London | Updated: August 27, 2017 11:01 am
london attack, westminster attack, uk attack, london attacker khalid masood, khalid masood, london attack ISIS, london attacker name, UK attacker name, london attacker identity, uk attacker identity, britain attack, islamic state, ISIS, ISIS UK attack, ISIS london attack, theresa may, british parliament attack Both men are being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody. (Representational)
Top News

Indians are among eight persons killed in a road accident in southern England after their mini bus got crushed between two trucks, officials said. Some of those on board the minibus were on holiday from India and visiting their families in the UK. “We are extending all possible assistance to those affected by this tragedy,” the Indian High Commission in London said yesterday.

British police are yet to release details of those killed in the crash. The driver of the minibus has been locally identified as India-born Cyriac Joseph. A five-year-old girl, a woman and a man are being treated in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another woman has serious injuries. The two truck drivers have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Both men are being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody. The crash occurred on the southbound M1 highway at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire yesterday. South Central Ambulance Service said those injured in the collision were taken to hospitals in Milton Keynes, Coventry and Birmingham. Pictures from the crash site show extensive damage to the vehicles involved, including a FedEx vehicle and one belonging to AIM Logistics.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones and also those whom have been injured at this very sad time,” said Ismail Elmagdoub, director of AIM Logistics, based in Evesham, Worcestershire. “Road safety and compliance is of the utmost importance to AIM Logistics and we are continuing to assist the police as much as possible with their inquiries,” he said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 27: Latest News