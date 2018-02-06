Indian wins jackpot worth 17.5 crore rupees in Abu Dhabi

An Indian expatriate in Abu Dhabi has become a millionaire after he won a lottery worth over Rs 17.5 crores, a media report said today. Sunil Mappatta Krishnan Kutty Nair, an expatriate based in Abu Dhabi, takes home the second-largest reward worth Dirham 10 million (approximately INR 17,68,00,000), the Gulf News reported.

With raffle tickets costing Dirham 500, participants usually pitch in to cover the entry cost and split the prize later, the report said. Nair, hailing from Kerala, will be splitting the prize money with three of his friends, according to a colleague who contributed to the ticket cost. The earlier “Big Ticket Draw” of 12 million Dirhams on January 7 was won by Indian national Harikrishnan V Nair, another Keralite who is based in Ajman.

