Indian visa holders awaiting US green cards see hope in Trump’s visa norms review

US President Donald Trump’s executive order to federal agencies for a review of visa norms may have caused concern for a lot of parties, including employers and job seekers. It has, though, given hope to thousands of working Indians in the US on H-1B visas awaiting green cards. H1-B visa permits workers to live and work in the US. It doesn’t, however, allow them the ease to switch jobs between companies or start their entrepreneurial ventures.

US-based non-profit group Immigration Voice that represents immigrants waiting for green cards estimated that there maybe

as many as 1.5 million H1-B visa holders in the US who are awaiting their green cards. It found out that a large section of those people belonged to India and many of them had been waiting to get the citizenship document for nearly 10 years.

Many of these immigrants welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order this week to the federal departments overseeing the program to review it, a move that may lead to H1-B visas being awarded to the highest-paying, highest-skilled jobs rather than through a random lottery. Their hope is that merit-based H1-Bs might then lead to merit-based green cards.

“I think less random is great,” said Guru Hariharan, the CEO and founder of Boomerang Commerce, an e-commerce startup.

H1-B visas are aimed at foreign nationals in occupations that generally require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming. The US government uses a lottery to award 65,000 such visas yearly and randomly distributes another 20,000 to graduate student workers.

