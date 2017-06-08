Mubeen Ahmed, Indian student from Telangana, shot at in California

Representational image Representational image

A 26-year-old boy from Telangana was shot at in California on Saturday. Mubeen Ahmed, from Sangareddy district of Telangana, suffered injuries after being shot and was taken to a hospital nearby. He had gone to the United States in 2015 two pursue his Masters degree from California University and was on a temporary job at a private store, where he was shot.

The incident took place around 6 pm on June 4 and the family was informed only by June 5. His father, Mujib Ahmed, told Times of India, “The hospital authorities have called me and said my son is in ICU and in critical condition. We require a visa to be with him.”

Mubeen is reported to be in critical condition and unconscious.

Earlier in May, an Indian-American doctor Ramesh Kumar was found dead in a car in Michigan, United States. Thirty-two-year-old Kumar was shot dead in the passenger seat of the car parked in a rest area 90 miles of Detroit. While these incidents have not been classified as a hate crime, a number of racial crimes have been reported against Indians in America. In March, an Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead. Another Indian-American was killed in a motel crossfire earlier in April in Tennessee.

