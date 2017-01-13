Indian steals goods worth Rs 5.5 lakh from Dubai supermarket

An Indian man in the UAE, who stole cash and goods worth Rs 5.5 lakh after breaking into a Dubai supermarket, has pleaded guilty, a media report said on Friday. The 22-year-old man, who worked in Dubai as a painter, pleaded guilty in the Court of First Instance to charges of robbery at night with the use of sharp tools and damage of private property, Khaleej Times reported. He allegedly sneaked into the supermarket in Hor Al Anz area at night and hid there until it closed to steal cash and goods in October last night. He was accompanied by an accomplice who is still at large, the report said.

“After the employees left and the business was closed for the day, he headed to the cashier desk and stole amounts of money of different currencies in addition to mobile recharge cards and mobile phones. He smash-opened a glass door in the back side to get out. He split the money later with his partner and sold the stolen phones to unknown people on the street,” police told the prosecutor. Police have seized the mobile recharge cards in the defendant’s place and found money wiring receipts and 2,175 dirham ($592 or Rs 40,391) in cash. The supermarket’s Indian manager estimated the total value of the stolen items at 30,000 dirhams ($8167 or Rs 557,123), the report added.