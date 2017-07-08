Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan praised by top UN official

UNMISS head David Shearer praised the Indian battalion for its quick response in helping a woman. (Source: AP Photo/File) UNMISS head David Shearer praised the Indian battalion for its quick response in helping a woman. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Indian peacekeepers stationed in a South Sudanese town have been praised for providing lifesaving medical assistance to a woman who collapsed near a UN base. An 18-year-old internally displaced woman who lives in the Protection of Civilian site at Melut was returning from a nearby market when she collapsed and fell unconscious. The peacekeepers at the sentry gate immediately rushed to bring her into the base, a report on the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) website said.

It added that an ambulance to transport the severely ill woman to a local hospital was unavailable at the time so the Indian peacekeeping medical team provided her with immediate treatment at the hospital within the base.

The woman is now recovering well and has been moved to another hospital for further care. UNMISS head David Shearer praised the Indian battalion for its quick response in helping the woman and for the “quality of care they were able to provide in such a remote and dangerous environment,” the report added.

India, which is among the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, has a total of 7,665 troops, police and military experts stationed in the South Sudanese mission.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App