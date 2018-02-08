Indian-origin schoolgirl cracks Maths Hall of Fame in UK

The Mathletics Hall of Fame. (Source: official website) The Mathletics Hall of Fame. (Source: official website)

An eight-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl has entered the UK’s Mathletics Hall of Fame, an online mathematics-based competitive tool aimed at primary school pupils. Sohini Roy Chowdhury competed with pupils from across Britain and other countries to also make it into the top 100 World Hall of Fame after solving mathematical puzzles with speed and accuracy.

“She feels really excited to solve maths in an online learning environment to earn a place on the live World Hall of Fame,” said her father Mainak Roy Chowdhury, an accountant by profession with an MBA in finance.

“Sohini’s great-grandfather, D N Roy, was a qualified locomotive engineer from Scotland and worked for the Indian Railways. I would say Sohini has inherited her interest in maths genetically,” he added.

Mathletics is described as an engaging, supportive online learning resource targeted at primary school level maths curriculum, allowing children to play live mental arithmetic games against other children from all over the world. Their scores are constantly updated and only the world’s 100 best make it to the leader-board.

Sohini Roy Chowdhury is ranked 21. (Source: uk.mathletics.com/ official website) Sohini Roy Chowdhury is ranked 21. (Source: uk.mathletics.com/ official website)

New Delhi born Sohini joined in the competition this year as a student of Nelson Primary School in Birmingham.

“Sohini has displayed some higher-level understanding of the maths covered this year. She applies herself to all her learning and this has been reflected in her attainment this year,” said her schoolteacher in reference to the Mathletics achievement.

The schoolgirl has ambitions of becoming a doctor when she grows up.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Frame eligibility of PIOs appearing for AIIMS admission: CIC