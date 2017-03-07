Indian-origin man subjected to racial slurs in New Zealand; told to go back to his own country

Auckland: The man who abused Narvinder Singh. (Source: Facebook/NV Singh) Auckland: The man who abused Narvinder Singh. (Source: Facebook/NV Singh)

Another case of racial attack has come to light as an Indian national in New Zealand was subjected to racial slurs and told to go back to his own country during a road rage incident in Auckland, according to a local media report. Narindervir Singh said he videographed the incident from inside his vehicle last week. “I gave him a space… that lady gave me the finger. He was driving that car [pointing to a white Holden] and now he’s trying to threaten me, giving me bad names,” Singh says in a video which was being streamed live onto Facebook.

The situation escalated after Singh informed the driver that he was uploading the video live. He was then racially abused and told to go back to his own country. The abuser, who is seen in video wearing a grey Everlast t-shirt, also made tasteless remarks about Punjabi people, Newshub reported.

Singh said the abuser was tail-gating and, therefore, he simply pulled over to let him pass. “It really shocked me and after he [left], I was really shaken,” Singh was quoted as saying by Newshub. “I don’t know what to do, it really hurts my heart…The first thing in my mind was that he might hurt me with some weapon.”

He also claimed that the abuser continued to unleash racist rant against him when he parked on a nearby side street.

Another Indian national, Bikramjit Singh, also became the victim of racial abuse last week when he left a Papatoetoe storage facility. Both men have filed complaints with police.

With inputs from PTI