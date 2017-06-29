Indian-origin man killed by cousin in US

Deceased, Sharanjit, who worked as a driver, moved to the US from India in 2013. (File) Deceased, Sharanjit, who worked as a driver, moved to the US from India in 2013. (File)

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man in the US was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin following an argument in New York. Sharanjit Singh was stabbed by Lovedeep Singh, 24, in the neck and torso inside their apartment in New York City borough Queens in the early hours of June 26, police said.

Lovedeep has been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Lovedeep admitted to police that he fatally stabbed his cousin and roommate Sharanjit.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Eugene Guarino on a criminal complaint. Queens District Attorney Brown said Lovedeep is accused of “senselessly stabbing to death his cousin and roommate. This is a family tragedy for all concerned”.

Sharanjit, who worked as a driver, moved to the US from India in 2013. His parents still live in India. The motive behind the murder was not immediately known, police said.

