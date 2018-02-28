  • Associate Sponsor
  • Indian-origin Canada MP quits as chair of Pacific Caucus over Jaspal Atwal invite

Randeep Sarai had invited Jaspal Atwal - a Sikh convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986 - to attend a reception at the residence of Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel in New Delhi.

By: PTI | Ottawa | Published: February 28, 2018 7:20 pm
Neither govt, nor our agencies had anything to do with Jaspal Atwal's presence at Trudeau event: India tells Canada Jaspal Atwal photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 February (ANI Twitter)
Indian-origin Randeep Sarai, a Canadian MP who had invited convicted Sikh terrorist Jaspal Atwal to a formal dinner during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India, has quit as chair of the Liberal party’s Pacific Caucus, taking responsibility for the goof-up, a media report said on Wednesday.

Sarai, 43, had invited Jaspal Atwal – a Sikh convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986 – to attend a reception at the residence of Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel in New Delhi. The invitation was revoked as soon as Atwal’s name was discovered on the guest list.

Trudeau met with Sarai late on Tuesday, during which the lawmaker offered to resign as chair of the party’s Pacific Caucus, The Star newspaper reported. “I want to again apologise for my role in recent unfortunate events,” Sarai said in a statement, adding that he’ll “be exercising better judgment” in future. “As I don’t want to distract from the good work of the Pacific caucus, I will be stepping down as caucus chair,” he said. Trudeau has accepted Sarai’s offer to resign.

  1. M
    MK
    Feb 28, 2018 at 8:15 pm
    Previously, it was reported - "Canadian media, citing an unnamed government source, said that officials in Ottawa believed that Atwal’s presence was an attempt by “rogue” elements in the Indian establishment to embarrass Trudeau on the issue of Sikh separatist activity on Canadian soil." Now the repot says - "Indian-origin eep Sarai, a Canadian MP who had invited convicted Sikh terrorist Jaspal Atwal to a formal dinner during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India, has quit as chair of the Liberal party’s Pacific Caucus, taking responsibility for the goof-up, ".
