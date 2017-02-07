Indian national arrested in Nepal for drug smuggling

Latest News
February 7, 2017

An Indian national involved in cross-border drug smuggling was arrested in Nepal today with five kilogrammes of hashish. Sheikh Saddam, who apparently was heading to Kolkata, was arrested by a team of Armed Police Force (APF) from Birgunj of Parsa district bordering India. Sheikh told the security agency that he was a drug mule and was ferrying the consignment from Nepal to India for Rs 10,000, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to Sheikh, a contact in Kathmandu had promised him to pay the amount after delivering the consignment. The APF handed over the suspect to the Nepal Police for further investigation and action.

