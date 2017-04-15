Indian man commits suicide in UAE

An Indian has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Sharjah, media reports said today.

The 52-year-old man, who lived along with his family in Sharjah industrial area 2, hanged himself from the ceiling of the house, Khaleej Times reported.

Police said the man, identified with his initials S M, came from outside and immediately entered his room.

He was discovered hanging by his roommate who lived in the other room. Police said his family was unaware of the incident as they thought he was sleeping. His body was shifted to a forensic laboratory for postmortem.

