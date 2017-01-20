Indian-Americans celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the “Make America Great Again Welcome Concert” at the Lincoln Memorial. AP/PTI US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the “Make America Great Again Welcome Concert” at the Lincoln Memorial. AP/PTI

Indian-Americans from across the country have gathered in the national capital for a presidential gala to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. The gala organised by the Asian Pacific American Advisory Council and National Committee of Asian American Republicans was attended by Ambassadors from several Asian countries including the Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna.

Sarna will represent India at Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration today. “This is a great celebration of Asian success. I am very happy that Indian-Americans are part of the successful large Asian community,” Sarna said in his brief address at the celebrations. Noting that he has a personal experience in how Indian-Americans play a role in strengthening India-US ties, Sarna said the Asian-American community play a major role in strengthening relationship with their home countries.

Top diplomats from South Korea, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka also spoke on the occasion. “The new administration is looking to increase its relationship with the Asian countries. We should reach out to our friends in Asia. We will work to further and deepen this relationship,” said Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee in his brief address.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Business Council said there is tremendous potential in India US business ties. The new goal is to increase the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion per annum.