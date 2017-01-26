Indian-American Ami Bera made Vice Ranking member in key US Congressional panel

Indian-American Congressman from Silicon Valley Ami Bera. (Source: Twitter) Indian-American Congressman from Silicon Valley Ami Bera. (Source: Twitter)

Three-term Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has been unanimously elected as vice-ranking member of an influential US Congressional panel on foreign affairs. Bera, 51, the California representative who is now also the senior-most of the four Indian-American members in the US House of Representatives, was elected by his Democratic colleagues in the house to the important House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The position of Vice Ranking member inside the powerful House Committee on Foreign Affairs, has been created to better harness emerging leaders in order to strengthen the fight on behalf of hard-working Americans, a media release said.

“I’m honoured that my colleagues unanimously put their confidence in me to serve in this new ranking position, and I’m energised to continue advancing the role America plays in ensuring stability and security in an increasingly complex global landscape,” Bera said in a statement.

Republican Congressman Ed Royce is Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee while Democratic Eliot Engel is its Ranking Member.

Bera has served on the Foreign Affairs Committee since first being elected to the 113th Congress in 2013.