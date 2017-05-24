Indian Air Force rejects claims of Pakistani jets flying over Siachen

The Indian Army post in Siachen (File photo) The Indian Army post in Siachen (File photo)

The Indian Air Force has ‘categorically rejected’ Pakistani claims of its jet fighters flying over Siachen.

Pakistan Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman was on Wednesday quoted saying that all forward bases of its Air Force was made operational. Pakistani media reported that PAF jets flew near Siachen as part of war exercises. The Air Chief was also reported to have taken part in the exercises by flying the Mirage jet himself.

“The nation should not worry about the enemy’s statements…we are peace loving people but are ready to face all kinds of challenges,” Air Chief Marshal Aman was quoted saying by The News International. He was talking to reporters at the Qadri airbase in Skardu.

The Pakistani Air Chief’s comments come a day after the Indian Army released a video of ‘punitive fire assaults’ on Pakistani posts in the Naushera sector of the Line of Control as part of its counter-terrorism operations. The video showed Pakistani posts on a ridge being destroyed by 84 mm rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles and 106 mm recoilless guns. This is the first time that the Army officially released a video claiming destruction of Pakistan Army bunkers.

Major General Ashok Narula, Additional Director General of Public Information, told The Indian Express, “Infiltrations are likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes. Operations like Naugam where four terrorists were neutralised on 20-21 May are the instances. This calls for even more pro-active counter-terrorism operations.”

