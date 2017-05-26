India willing to partner with Nepal for economy and infrastructural growth: Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri

Indo-Nepal ties were deep-rooted and went beyond the realm of politics, economy and culture, said the envoy. (Photo for representational purpose) Indo-Nepal ties were deep-rooted and went beyond the realm of politics, economy and culture, said the envoy. (Photo for representational purpose)

India wants to see political stability in Nepal and is willing to partner with the Himalayan nation in its quest for infrastructure development and economic progress, the Indian envoy said in Kathmandu on Friday. Describing the Nepal-India relations as a special one, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri said the bilateral ties were deep-rooted and went beyond the realm of politics, economy and culture. “Even our Gods and Goddesses are closely linked,” Puri said talking to reporters in Kathmandu for the first time since he assumed office in March.

In a question about India’s views on the Madhesi political forces’ hesitation to take part in the second phase of local body polls on June 14, Puri said India wanted polls to be held in an inclusive manner. India is a good friend, partner and well wisher which always wants to see political stability and prosperity in Nepal, he said.

“India had become part of many connectivity projects in Nepal — including railways, roadways, integrated check-posts and electricity transmission lines,” he pointed out. He also admitted that some projects had failed to meet expectations due to the long bureaucratic process and issues related to compensation of land.

“India wishes to be a partner in Nepal’s infrastructure development and economic progress,” he said and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would further strengthen in the days to come. Puri praised the contributions of Nepali Gorkha soldiers to the Indian Army.

Reiterating India’s “neighbourhood first” policy, Puri termed the four high-level visits between the two countries in a span of eight months as “unprecedented”.

