India willing to help US with aviation maintenance in Afghan: Pentagon

"India has been very supportive, and they've pledged additional developmental aid in Afghanistan. They've been willing to help with aviation maintenance," said Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana White.

By: PTI | Washington | Published: February 23, 2018 7:29 am
nagaland elections, prime minister narendra modi, pm modi, north east polls, congress party, meghalaya elections, northeast elections, nagaland meghalaya, BJP in north east Pentagon said that India is willing to help US in maintenance of aviation in Afghanistan. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
India is willing to help the US with aviation maintenance in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The Pentagon also praised India’s developmental role in the war-torn country.

“India has been very supportive, and they’ve pledged additional developmental aid in Afghanistan. They’ve been willing to help with aviation maintenance,” Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana White told reporters.

“All of that is very helpful in ensuring, again, that this regional approach works. India is an important part of that,” she said. Responding to another question, White said that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis believes that Pakistan has an opportunity to do more with respect to the regional security, and that it’s in its interests to do more with respect to regional security.

“It’s an opportunity, and we would welcome Pakistan’s involvement,” White said.

  1. M
    muzafar
    Feb 23, 2018 at 8:00 am
    US is trying to corner China from everyside IOR as well as Afghanistan, hence unhappy with Pakistan for their friendship with China!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
