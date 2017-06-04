Latest News
  • India welcome to play a role in reconstruction of Syria, says Bashar al-Assad

India welcome to play a role in reconstruction of Syria, says Bashar al-Assad

"India is welcome to play an economic role in the reconstruction of Syria, something we have already started," the Syrian President said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2017 10:14 pm
Syrian civil war, Syrian crisis, Syrian attack, India-Syria, Bashar al-Assad, India-Syria relations, ISIS, world news, indian express Syrian President Bashar Assad (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)

Related News

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said India is welcome to play a role in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. He also said India and Syria were victims of terror and they should support each other in the fight against the menace. “India is welcome to play an economic role in the reconstruction of Syria, something we have already started,” the Syrian President said.

“We started this project in Damascus, and now we are expanding that project in most of the cities in Syria, of course after the liberation from ISIS and al-Nusra and those terrorist groups. Of course, we welcome any Indian company,” he told WION TV.

On the fight against terror, Assad said India and Syria could learn from each other and work towards building a “genuine coalition” against terrorism, according to a press release issued by the TV channel.

Assad described India’s stand on the Syrian war as one based on international law and the UN Charter, and independent of those countries that sought to pressure New Delhi to end all ties with Syria. He said India would be among the first countries he plans to visit after the war is over.

More Related News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. I
    IslamForFooools
    Jun 4, 2017 at 10:12 pm
    Yeah that's what you musselman want. You destroy and Hindus will reconstruct, the way Muslims destro Afghanistan and Hindu India is reconstructing it, your new cons ution should allow Hindu temples and Hinduism in Syria then, make it democracy
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 04: Latest News