India, US must exchange wish lists to iron out issues: IACC

With Donald Trump set to take charge as the next US President, Indo American Chamber of Commerce Sunday suggested that India and the US should exchange wish lists to fast track resolution of bilateral issues which are impeding accelerated investment flow. Broad contours of the wish lists should include amicable settlement of IPR issues leading to earliest conclusion of a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), totalisation agreement, a sound legal framework to expeditiously settle disputes, settlement of issues emanating from non-tariff measures and importantly, a fast solution to nagging visa problems.

Watch what else is making news:



Billionaire businessman Trump is set to take over as the next President of the United States in January. Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National President N V Srinivasan said there is a growing realisation among the US corporations that India, lying mid-way between West and the East, has the potential to emerge as a gateway for serving both markets.

“Many corporations are seriously discussing these ideas in their boardroom meetings, while others are taking concrete steps towards investing in India with a renewed interest. We have to capitalise on the situation by removing impediments to the flow of investments and take concrete steps towards ease of doing business in India to leverage our position as an attractive investment destination,” Srinivasan said.

US President-elect Trump has made it clear that he is averse to regional trade agreements like NAFTA, emerging Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) etc which, according to him, have been militated against the US interests, IACC noted.

“He (Trump) is in the process of recalibrating the policies to deal pragmatically with each country by their level of importance and economic engagement.

“Against this backdrop, India’s recent policy initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities project, high budget investments in infrastructure etc where critical technical and financial investments are needed, would stand to benefit,” Srinivasan said.

Flagging contentious issues that are coming up in the bilateral economic negotiations, such as retrospective tax regime in India, tardy intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and their enforcement, insistence on deciding economic disputes under Indian laws etc, the IACC President said these issues can be settled in a spirit of ‘give and take’.

“We are happy and privileged to have two administrations in the US and India, which are pro-business and believe in creating an environment for seamless business activities.

“Donald Trump’s significant business interests in India in various sectors and his statement of intent to forge a strong business relationship are pointers to an exciting bilateral business relationship,” Srinivasan said.