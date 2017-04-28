India tops list of Dubai’s 100 tourist source markets

Aerial view of Dubai city. (Source: Reuters/File) Aerial view of Dubai city. (Source: Reuters/File)

India has topped the list of Dubai’s 100 tourist source markets for the second time, with a total of 1.8 million visitors last year.

The Annual Visitor Report 2016 was released by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) during this year’s Arabian Travel Market.

Saudi Arabia (1.6 million) and the UK (1.2 million) were other prominent names on the list.

According to the data, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remained the number one volume generator for tourism to Dubai, delivering the highest share of visitor volumes for 2016 with a total of 3.4 million, up 5 per cent over 2015.

Saudi Arabia contributed the highest number of travellers among the GCC countries, followed by Oman, with Kuwait in third place and Qatar in the fourth, both retaining their top 20 status and registering an annual growth of 2 and 9 per cent, respectively.

“In many ways, Dubai represents a ‘home-from-home’ experience for our neighbours, making both an extended holiday, quick getaway and an attractive travel proposition,” Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing CEO Issam Kazim said.

“A short flight from their home country opens up unique experiences for our guests from the GCC – who are made up of large families with children, young couples, business visitors, solo travellers and adventure-seekers,” he said.

