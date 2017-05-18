Latest News
  • India, Singapore navies begin mega exercise in South China sea

India, Singapore navies begin mega exercise in South China sea

A diverse range of operational activities at sea have been planned during the course of the exercise.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 18, 2017 3:41 pm
South China Sea, China sea, India, Singapore, Indian navy, Singapore navy, Indian navy South china sea, south china sea dispute, world news Four warships of the Indian Navy and long range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8l are participating in the SIMBEX. (Representational photo)

Navies of India and Singapore on Thursday began a seven-day-long mega maritime exercise in the South China Sea which has been witnessing a growing Chinese assertiveness. Four warships of the Indian Navy and long range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8l are participating in the SIMBEX (Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise), which is aimed at increasing interoperability between the two navies.

A diverse range of operational activities at sea have been planned during the course of the exercise.

“The thrust of exercises at sea this year would be on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), integrated operations with surface, air and sub-surface forces, air defence and surface encounter exercises,” Navy Spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

A number of warships of Singapore Navy are participating in the exercise along with maritime patrol aircraft Fokker F50 and F-16 aircraft.

Held since 1994, it is the 24th edition of the annual exercise between the two countries.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 18: Latest News